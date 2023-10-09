What’s happening in the WIBW digital realm? We catch up with Chris Fisher

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local news continues evolving to meet people where they’re at.

Former WIBW morning anchor Chris Fisher knows that all too well in his new role as the station’s digital revenue manager.

Watch the video to catch up with Chris on what his new role means, as he and Melissa talk about innovations WIBW is making with its digital offerings and services.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.