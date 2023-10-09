Washburn Tech earns workforce development grant

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech is getting a boost to explore how its programs can better meet workforce needs in the region.

The National Science Foundation awarded Washburn Institute of Technology $400,000 from its Enabling Partnerships to Increase Innovation Capacity opportunity.

They’re among five higher education institutions who’ll be part of the new Generating Regional Innovative Partnerships (GRIP) group. GRIP will explore how workforce development programs can match with regional workforce needs. They’ll use an advisory council model of a business and industry leadership team to give employers direct input on the knowledge, skills and abilities schools need to produce work-ready graduations.

“Washburn Tech is poised to become an even more vital player in the northeast Kansas manufacturing ecosystem through a partnership with the National Science Foundation and fellow cohort institutions,” said Chaz Havens, assistant dean, instructional services at Washburn Tech. “The GRIP collaboration will empower faculty to deepen their expertise in training individuals for cutting-edge technologies. In addition, we expect this initiative to enhance recruitment efforts and strengthen partnerships with the manufacturing industry.”

The GRIP grant will partially fund a new work-based learning coordinator position.

Other members of the consortium are William Rainey Harper College, Palatine, Ill.; Ivy Tech Community College, Evansville, Ind.; Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Gauthier, Miss.; and WSU Tech, Wichita, Kan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report provides new details in Zoey Felix murder
The driver of a pickup was killed after the vehicle they were driving lost control leading to a...
Driver pronounced dead after single-vehicle rollover accident in Osage Co.
One female was hospitalized following a shooting in southwest Topeka, Kan.
One female hospitalized following shooting in Southwest Topeka
Warmer today but not tomorrow
Warmer today but not tomorrow
Demonstrators held signs and chanted as they marched from Evergy Plaza to the statehouse.
March 4 Zoey draws hundreds demanding justice for murdered 5-year-old

Latest News

Memorial Hall in Topeka is lit blue and white as a show of solidarity for Israel. Attorney...
Kansas Attorney General shines light of support for Israel
Kansas Soybean Commission: Apple Tart
Kansas Soybean Commission: Apple Tart
Kansas Soybean Commission: Apple Pies
Kansas Soybean Commission: Apple Pies
Topeka Zoo Lights
Topeka Zoo lights are making a return