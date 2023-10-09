Washburn Tech earns workforce development grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech is getting a boost to explore how its programs can better meet workforce needs in the region.

The National Science Foundation awarded Washburn Institute of Technology $400,000 from its Enabling Partnerships to Increase Innovation Capacity opportunity.

They’re among five higher education institutions who’ll be part of the new Generating Regional Innovative Partnerships (GRIP) group. GRIP will explore how workforce development programs can match with regional workforce needs. They’ll use an advisory council model of a business and industry leadership team to give employers direct input on the knowledge, skills and abilities schools need to produce work-ready graduations.

“Washburn Tech is poised to become an even more vital player in the northeast Kansas manufacturing ecosystem through a partnership with the National Science Foundation and fellow cohort institutions,” said Chaz Havens, assistant dean, instructional services at Washburn Tech. “The GRIP collaboration will empower faculty to deepen their expertise in training individuals for cutting-edge technologies. In addition, we expect this initiative to enhance recruitment efforts and strengthen partnerships with the manufacturing industry.”

The GRIP grant will partially fund a new work-based learning coordinator position.

Other members of the consortium are William Rainey Harper College, Palatine, Ill.; Ivy Tech Community College, Evansville, Ind.; Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Gauthier, Miss.; and WSU Tech, Wichita, Kan.

