Topeka Zoo lights are making a return

Topeka Zoo Lights
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Zoo Lights, an annual event at the Topeka Zoo is making a return this year.

Guests can rent igloos, visit Santa, enjoy drinks, snacks, and family fun as they see the lights, new displays and enjoy an evening of magic.

“Zoo Lights is a treasured event for us,” said Fawn Moser, Director of Operations for the Zoo. “Every year we have an amazing group of elves that helps us light up the town for a fun, festive, and magical holiday season. It’s such a joy to see our community, out-of-town guests, and people from all over the world, stop in and celebrate the season.

It will be open Nov. 17 through Dec. 30 Sunday through Thursday evenings 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

It will be open an hour later on Friday and Saturday nights and will have special hours on Christmas and Thanksgiving between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The last ticket is sold at 8 p.m. nightly.

For hours and online ticket purchasing visit https://topekazoo.org/zoolights/

