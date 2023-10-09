Topeka West honors alumni and faculty

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West held their twelfth annual hall of fame induction on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The alumni inducted into the Graduate Hall of Fame this year are Ric Averill-class of 1968, Cindy Wallis- Lage-class of 1981, Dr. Paul Sehdev-class of 1985, Jen Gunderman-class of 1988 and Brian Hanni-class of 1998.

During their acceptance speeches, the inductees shared stories of their time in high school.

“This is the first stage I was ever on,” said Averill.

“These experiences all absolutely helped me develop my stage presence and my unique delivery I attribute largely to them,” said Hanni.

Gunderman spoke about how it felt to look back on the past and ahead to the future. She said she remembers the donuts she bought from the vending machine and how she didn’t get into choir, but she kept pursuing her dreams.

“If someone had told me that I was going to be here, if someone had described to me the life that I’m living right now when I was a senior at Topeka West High School,” said Gunderman. “I wouldn’t have had the first clue about how to get there”

Gunderman encourages the next generation to follow their dreams even if the outcome is unclear.

“What I want to say to young people is that if you just move towards the thing that feels right, push through the things that seem scary, don’t worry if you can’t see where the path is going to lead,” said Gunderman. “Move to the things that inspire you there will be a good out come. Maybe a better one then what you could have dreamed yourself.”

Hanni was inducted to a Topeka West hall of fame for the second time today. He is also a member of the Topeka West Sports Hall of Fame. He says that he wouldn’t be where he is today without his mentors.

“It’s a huge honor and I think the common denominator in the hall of famers that I get a chance to work with and interview on a daily basis is that we all come from great mentors and great coaches, great teachers,” said Hanni. “For me today, the chance to tell the stories of the mentors and coaches and teachers that help me put a path together, to pursue my dreams. I’m so grateful of those original educators here at Topeka west that set me on that course.”

The faculty awarded as distinguished staff are Cherylene Lovett (posthumous), Dr. Terry Sadlin (posthumous), Dr. Mary Beth Schroff and Stan Seidel.

