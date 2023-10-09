Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library host an icy fire prevention event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library aimed to spread awareness on fire safety Oct. 8, with a kick off event for fire prevention week.

The library hosted a Fire v. Ice themed event, filled with different stations to help kids learn about the importance of fire safety.

Kids could create an ice sculpture using ice and salt or even create heat activated slime with borax and glue.

“We usually have books to hand out to the kids,” said Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library Youth Services Department Arion Beals. “We take time to read so we have reading breaks and this time we were lucky enough to get the fire station from Shawnee Heights Fire Department to come out and do their fire safety skit.”

Library officials even read children’s books to help teach them about fire prevention week.

“I wanted something that would be appealing to all ages and poems really do connect to all ages because there really about the pleasure and fun about the word,” said Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library Youth Services Department Emily Bays. “We really want to have an educational component to all that we do here at the library. One of the things we thought would be a fun thing to learn is some spanish words for some of the things you might encounter in a fire environment and an ice environment.”

The fire department also preformed a skit to share fire safety tips around the kitchen .

“A couple of the things were going over is were going over is safety around microwaves and ovens,” said Shawnee Firefighter Kris Doods. “We’re going to be cooking and making sure we keep a 3-feet distance around stoves. We’re not knocking pans off with boiling water and things like that to keep everybody as safe as possible.”

This is the 7th year the department has done these skits at schools in the Shawnee Heights area.

“Safety for the children and residents in Shawnee County is important to us,” said Dodds. “So each year we get together and we start working on this to do what we can to make sure that everybody stays as safe as possible.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.