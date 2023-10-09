Topeka Public Schools issues statement on death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Tiffany Anderson issued a statement on Saturday offering resources for local residents following the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix this past week in the capital city.

In a letter to Topeka Public Schools parents, Anderson said “this week has been a heartbreaking week for us all after learning of the tragic death of Zoey Felix.”

Anderson noted that Zoey was a former student at the Shaner Early Learning Academy, 1600 S.W. 34th.

Felix was killed on Oct. 2 in East Topeka. Police have arrested Mickel W. Cherry, 25, of Topeka, in connection with Zoey’s death.

Cherry remains behind bars in the Shawnee County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has charged Cherry with capital murder in the commission of rape, sodomy or aggravated sodomy; first-degree murder in the commission of a felony; and rape in which the offender is 18 or older and the victim is younger than 14 years of age.

In her follow-up letter over the weekend to a message from Tuesday regarding Zoey’s death, Anderson said “there have not been any memorial services announced publicly to our knowledge and we are not aware of any associated expenses at this time. Therefore, please be cautious before giving funds to the various online platforms until a funeral home is announced publicly and they indicate a need for funds.”

Anderson said the Topeka Public Schools encourages community members to give resources directly to the funeral home, “once a funeral home is finalized and announced” and “if that is the intended purpose of your donation and if there is a need for assistance shared by the funeral home.”

Anderson also shared information on where people could make contributions “if your donation is intended to support current early-childhood students.”

Additionally, Anderson provided details on counseling services available to those in the school community.

An Early Childhood Fund has been established today through the Topeka Public Schools Foundation in support of preschool and kindergarten children in need of basic resources.

“Our social workers rely on donations which they use regularly to support young children in need, and this fund will remain a central source for them for preschool and kindergarten age children,” Anderson said. “The fund will be used initially to send donations directly to the funeral home once it is finalized if the funeral home indicates resources are needed.

“Staff who would like to contribute to The Early Childhood Fund managed by the Topeka Public Schools Foundation can do so by making a check payable to TPSF and in the memo listing Early Childhood Fund. You can also use the TPSF website located at the following link and list in the online notes Early Childhood Fund. https://www.topekapublicschools.net/departments/tps_foundation/donate

“Our entire school community is heartbroken and we know many members of our community want to partner in giving resources in memory of Zoey,” Anderson said in her letter. “We also know tragic deaths impact the mental health of our entire school community and we have provided some resources through partner agencies.

“We remain committed to supporting our students across the county, and while we cannot share information about this family, we can share that when social workers have concerns, they do all they can to advocate for young children by notifying the appropriate agencies and through home visits with the hope the appropriate agencies will intervene to help keep children safe.”

Anderson also provided additional details regarding the school district’s response to Zoey’s death:

The Early Childhood Fund is established through the Topeka Public School Foundation in support of young children and initial donations will be sent to the funeral home if there are needs for funds they confirm.

A yellow magnolia tree that will bloom annually is being planted in Zoey’s memory and a school tree dedication ceremony will be held at Shaner Early Learning Academy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. Yellow magnolias often symbolize happiness and joy which represent Zoey beautifully.

Mental health services for staff and families are extended through a partnership with New Directions, an Employee Assistance Program; Family Service & Guidance Center; and Valeo Behavioral Health. Additional information is listed below and staff can access information through the staff development resource link for Oct. 10.

During this time, many may want to consider serving as a parent for children. Foster care sign-up opportunities for children in need will be offered to staff and parents through partner agencies through Topeka Public Schools and information will be provided at the Bishop Professional Development center at 2 p.m. Tuesday during our staff development day.

“We thank our educators, our social workers, our local law enforcement, the Crime Victims’ Assistance Unit, and the many agencies who have agreed to partner to address needs and support the healing process for the entire school community,” Anderson said. “The life and death of any child impacts the entire community and we remain committed to providing resources and partnering with the community agencies in support of keeping children safe and cared for.

“Zoey’s life will be remembered by her former Shaner family and by our school community for the love and light she shared with everyone who knew her.”

The letter concluded with contact information for local mental-health service providers, including:

Family Service and Guidance Center, 785-232-5005, which is prepared to serve the needs of youths and families in Shawnee County. In addition, the agency’s website is https://www.fsgctopeka.com and provides families the opportunity to request an appointment electronically.

Valeo Behavioral Health offers 24-hour, 7 days a week crisis-diversion services for all adults living in Shawnee County. The emergency number is 785-234-3306. Valeo’s website is https://www.valeotopeka.org/crisis-services/.

The National Crisis Lifeline Hotline number 988 is available 24 hours a day and immediately will connect callers to a qualified mental health provider.

