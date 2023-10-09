Shockwave Aqua Fitness announces plans for own pool, location - and New Year’s Eve party!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s only October, but a Topeka group already is planning for New Year’s Eve - because they have big plans for 2024!

Sharlie Peterson with Shockwave Aqua Fitness visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the news. She said Shockwave has acquired its own pool, and is working with an investor on a building to house it. She said it will be located off Hwy. 24, just west of the Goodyear plant.

Until now, Shockwave held its classes out of a local fitness facility. Over the summer, they partnered with Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation to offer aquatic fitness programming. Sharlie said she expected the Parks and Rec partnership to continue, at least through their building process.

To support the endeavor, Shockwave is hosting a Sea You in 2024! New Year’s Eve Party and fundraiser. It will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Foundry Event Center, 400 SW 33rd St. The event will include food, class awards, a photo booth, bingo, silent auction, raffle and an update on the pool facility plans. Tickets are $50 and available at ShockwaveAqua.com/shop.

Watch the segment to hear Sharlie describe what the facility will look like.

