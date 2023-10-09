Officials identify fatality victim from Sunday afternoon rollover crash in Osage County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MELVERN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon in Osage County has been identified.

Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells on Monday morning said Raul A. Reza-Lujan 36, of Hutchinson, died in the crash, which was reported at 1:47 p.m. Sunday in the 32400 block of S. Shawnee Heights Road near Melvern.

According to Wells, Reza-Lujan was driving a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck south in the 32400 block of S. Shawnee Heights Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway to the west -- or right -- side and rolled.

Wells said Reza-Lujan, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Osage County Fire District No. 3 and Osage County Emergency Medical Services.

