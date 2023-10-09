More temperatures swings this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Monday’s temperatures were much cooler than what we saw yesterday, with highs lower by nearly double digit margins in the lower 70s to upper 60s. Looking ahead towards towards this week the only thing that will be consistent is the lack of consistency in temperatures!

Overnight lows for Monday night will be pretty similar to what we’ve seen the last several days – and that’s because what cooldown we’ve experienced so far will be offset by a warming trend starting to develop. This will lead to high temperatures about 5 to 7 degrees warmer than today, mostly in the middle to upper 70s with lots of sunshine and winds out of the SE between 5 to 15 mph.

Temperatures should continue to increase through Wednesday, and possibly Thursday, though the forecast becomes a bit muddled with the potential for some thunderstorms. Wednesday night, and especially Thursday night will provide widespread chances of rain across the region. For Thursday night in particular, the forecast will have to be monitored very closely as severe storms are becoming increasingly likely.

At the moment all of NE Kansas is within this risk for Thursday night, but we will keep you updated here at WIBW for any inclement weather threats.

Regardless of if the severe threat materializes, temperatures will drop drastically from Thursday until Friday, closing out the week in the upper 50s to lower 60s. That’s below average for middle October, but certainly more in line with the fall season than what we’ve seen for much of the last several weeks.

