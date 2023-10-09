More temperatures swings this week

Warming up through Thursday
13 News Eye on Northeast Kansas
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Monday’s temperatures were much cooler than what we saw yesterday, with highs lower by nearly double digit margins in the lower 70s to upper 60s. Looking ahead towards towards this week the only thing that will be consistent is the lack of consistency in temperatures!

Overnight lows for Monday night will be pretty similar to what we’ve seen the last several days – and that’s because what cooldown we’ve experienced so far will be offset by a warming trend starting to develop. This will lead to high temperatures about 5 to 7 degrees warmer than today, mostly in the middle to upper 70s with lots of sunshine and winds out of the SE between 5 to 15 mph.

Temperatures should continue to increase through Wednesday, and possibly Thursday, though the forecast becomes a bit muddled with the potential for some thunderstorms. Wednesday night, and especially Thursday night will provide widespread chances of rain across the region. For Thursday night in particular, the forecast will have to be monitored very closely as severe storms are becoming increasingly likely.

At the moment all of NE Kansas is within this risk for Thursday night, but we will keep you updated here at WIBW for any inclement weather threats.

Regardless of if the severe threat materializes, temperatures will drop drastically from Thursday until Friday, closing out the week in the upper 50s to lower 60s. That’s below average for middle October, but certainly more in line with the fall season than what we’ve seen for much of the last several weeks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report provides new details in Zoey Felix murder
The driver of a pickup was killed after the vehicle they were driving lost control leading to a...
Driver pronounced dead after single-vehicle rollover accident in Osage Co.
One female was hospitalized following a shooting in southwest Topeka, Kan.
One female hospitalized following shooting in Southwest Topeka
Demonstrators held signs and chanted as they marched from Evergy Plaza to the statehouse.
March 4 Zoey draws hundreds demanding justice for murdered 5-year-old
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

Near seasonal today
Near seasonal
Monday forecast: Near seasonal
Warmer today but not tomorrow
Warmer today but not tomorrow
A chilly morning leads to a mild day
A chilly morning leads to a mild day