Monday forecast: Near seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front came through last night which will usher in more seasonal temperatures today compared to the warm Sunday. Temperatures do warm back up through Thursday before a much stronger cold front pushes through Thursday night leading to unseasonably cool conditions Friday through early next week.

Taking Action:

While uncertainty exists on rain chances this week, the rain chances do increase toward the end of the week especially with the cold front Thursday night. Still too early to confidently say there will be rain (and for how long it will last) during the Chiefs game but at this time prepare for it. Keep checking back for updates on the rain chances this week and even the possibility there may be a few strong to severe storms as well.

Be ready for winds to gust 25-40 mph Wednesday through Friday. Closer to 15-30 mph gusts this weekend.



Enjoy the fantastic start to the week with seasonal temperatures today before warming back up through Thursday. Confidence is high on the overall weather pattern of temperatures but low confidence on specific details of when and where it will rain. Most of the heavier rain does look to remain just to our northeast in southeast Nebraska and northern Missouri so any shift in storm tracks or placement of the warm front would alter the probability of rain chances so keep that in mind.

Normal High: 72/Normal Low: 48 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. A few spots may drop in the mid 30s for patchy frost potential. If you have sensitive vegetation that would be an issue with a temperature of around 36°, play it safe and cover them or bring them inside. It is a very low potential temperatures get this cold but still possible. Winds will be light to calm.

Tomorrow: Few clouds late otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80°. Winds SE 5-10 mph. A few areas may get in the 15-20 mph range mainly out toward central KS.

Will keep a low risk for a few spotty showers and even t-storms Tuesday night and even a few lingering t-showers on Wednesday but the vast majority of the area will remain dry.

As highs reach the 80s Wednesday and Thursday the big question will be the warm front positioning during this time on where the storms will develop and how quickly the cold front pushes through Thursday night.

Friday through early next week will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s before temperatures start to warm back up to more seasonal highs by the middle part of next week.

Hail/wind risk with the low risk storms even exist in the first place (mainly Wednesday night) (SPC/WIBW)

