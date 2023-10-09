Local religious leaders react to attacks on Israel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the war in Israel continues, religious leaders in Topeka are sharing their grief for the victims of the attacks.

13 NEWS spoke with Temple Beth Sholom Rabbi Sam Stern and Topeka Bible Church Pastor Jim Congdon Monday, Oct. 9, who both said they were shocked by the attacks, and compared them to Israel’s version of 9/11.

“I think my first reaction was shock and horror,” Stern said. “It’s really not able to be overstated how devastating this is for Israel. This is like Israel’s 9/11. It’s not something I’d ever see in my lifetime.”

Congdon is TBC’s Missions and Leader Development Pastor, and has taken many mission trips to Israel. He is also a board member for the global organization Jews for Jesus.

“We have 50 young missionaries over in Israel, and I was just with them in the island of Cyprus just a little over a month ago,” Congdon said. “One of them had their home hit by a rocket. We have a coffee shop in Tel Aviv and a little business two doors down got hit by a rocket and destroyed. So, we’re going, ‘What is going on?’”

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach issued a release Monday morning, sharing that he requested for Memorial Hall to be lit up in blue and white. Stern said he is grateful for the support from the elected officials.

“It helps us feel that we are not alone,” Stern said. “[It helps us feel] that our neighbors and our government recognize the cruelty and inhumanity of the attack that people suffered in Israel, yes as Israeli citizens, but they suffered not because they hold a certain passport, but because of their religion, because they’re Jews. It’s always something uplifting for our hearts and souls for our elected officials and our neighbors to stand up for us.”

Congdon added that Americans should do all that they can to help, even if it just means to pray. “This is as bad as 9/11 was to us and all of us remember how bad that was. This is how my Israeli friends are feeling right now. It’s the same way we felt on 9/11. This is the worst targeted killing and beating that’s happened since the Holocaust in some ways. To understand how serious that is helps us to really care and to pray,” Congdon said.

Kobach and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a joint statement Monday, condemning the attacks. The full statement reads:

“Like all Kansans, we are sickened and angered by the images and accounts of Hamas terrorists attacking, killing, kidnapping, and brutalizing Israeli men, women, and children. We condemn these acts of terrorism and extend our deepest sympathies to the Israeli people. We want Kansans to know that their law enforcement, emergency management, and homeland security officials are closely watching the conflict and guarding against any potential threats to the safety of our Jewish communities.”

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall released a statement Monday, also condemning the attacks and aiding to help any Kansans in Israel to bring them back home.

Marshall’s statement reads:

“I strongly condemn the attacks on Israel and my office stands ready to assist Kansans find their way out and on to safety. We have successfully helped Americans escape from other dangerous situations in foreign nations and we stand ready to do the same in Israel.”

According to a release by Sen. Marshall’s office, they have already helped four Americans in Israel move to neighboring countries. It adds that any Kansans with family or loved ones in Israel is asked to email EvacHelp@marshall.senate.gov or call (785) 829-9000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.