Kansas Attorney General shines light of support for Israel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial Hall in Topeka will light up blue and white, in a show of solidarity with Israel.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced he requested the move. The building was partially lit in the colors Sunday night, with a more prominent display expected by Monday nightfall.

Memorial Hall is the state building that houses the Secretary of State and Attorney General offices. Kobach also sent a letter to Gov. Laura Kelly, Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Dan Hawkins, requesting similar illumination for the Kansas Capitol and other state buildings.

“Kansas must stand united with Israel, our democratic ally in the Middle East. The terrorists who attacked Israel hate America too. We must stand with our friends in Israel and recognize that the United States is a target as well,” Kobach said.

Over the weekend, Hamas launched its surprise attack from Gaza. As of Monday morning, the death toll was approaching 1,300, including nine Americans, with thousands wounded on both sides.

