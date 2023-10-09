Jayhawks check in at No. 23 in AP Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football is back in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Jayhawks bounced back from their loss to then No. 3 Texas with a convincing 51-22 win over UCF at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The latest victory earned them the No. 23 spot in the country. In the coaches poll, the Jayhawks are No. 24.

KU will be on the road this week to take on Oklahoma State. Kickoff in Stillwater is at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For the first time all season, Kansas State did not receive any AP votes.

