As jackpot grows, Kansas claims new millionaire from Saturday’s Powerball drawing

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one hit the jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, but one lucky ticket in Kansas is worth a million bucks.

The Kansas Lottery shows a ticket sold in Northeast Kansas matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball, to win $1 million. The Saturday, Oct. 7 winning numbers were white balls 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19.

In addition, three tickets won $50,000 prizes. Two of those were sold in the Northeast region, with the third sold in Southeast Kansas. The winners join another $1 million ticket sold in South Central Kansas in late September.

With no jackpot winner sold Saturday, lottery officials estimate the jackpot for the Monday, Oct. 9 drawing will climb to an estimated $1.55 billion, with a cash option of $679.8 million. It will be the third highest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history, and the fourth-largest overall of all time.

Powerball tickets start at $2 per play, with the option to add a $1 Power Play multiplier. People can buy tickets for the Oct. 9, 2023 drawing until 8:59 p.m. CT.

