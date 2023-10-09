Herington Hospital closed, remains open for records handling through end of week

All services end on Monday. The building will remain open through the end of the week for...
All services end on Monday. The building will remain open through the end of the week for people to retrieve their medical records.(Shawn Wheat | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - One town in Kansas is losing its hospital.

13 NEWS reached out to the Herington Hospital Monday morning about reports of its closure. Employees were informed Monday the facility is indeed closing. The hospital confirmed the closure to 13 NEWS around 3 p.m.

All services end on Monday. The building will remain open through the end of the week for people to retrieve their medical records. Any records will need to be requested in person, though the hospital did note they will be maintained.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Herington Hospital cited “lengthy financial struggles and consistently low patient volumes” prompting the decision.

“Herington Hospital has provided healthcare services to the community since 1919. The support from the Herington community has been invaluable throughout our history, not only in choosing Herington Hospital for care but also in the countless volunteer hours given over the years. We deeply appreciate the community’s engagement and their integral role in shaping the hospital’s legacy.”

The hospital did mention other facilities in the surrounding region, including in Junction City, Marion, and Abilene, that can provide care for residents. The hospital’s website has also become non-operational amid the news.

