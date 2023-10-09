City of Topeka in touch with developer for former Ramada Inn, hopes to see progress ‘soon’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka says it hopes progress ‘will occur soon’ on the former Ramada West Inn.

The City confirmed it is in touch with the private developer’s local firm.

The building has been closed since 2017 and was condemned this past June. The city does not have any demolition permits on hand.

Plans, and $24 million in bonds, were approved in July 2022 for the property to be transformed into apartments.

