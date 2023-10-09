Chiefs list Kelce as DNP in practice report estimation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t practice Monday, but if they did, the team said tight end Travis Kelce would not have.

On a short week, ahead of a Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs listed Kelce as a DNP on an estimated practice report.

Along with Kelce, the Chiefs said linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle), defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (knee) and defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) would have been limited participants in practice.

The estimated injury report comes as the first of three injury reports ahead of Thursday night’s 7:15 p.m. kickoff.

Kelce rolled his right ankle during the second quarter of Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He returned in the second half and scored a touchdown, finishing with 10 catches for 67 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

