785 Beer Company kicks off grand opening weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new business is brewing family fun in Topeka.

785 Beer Company, a family owned venture, opened on Saturday, Oct. 8. Husband and wife duo Luke and Ashley Loewen, started their business to give Topeka’s families a place to be active.

They have a pickleball court that can be reserved, pizza, salads and local brews. The couple says they try to accommodate for as many allergens as they can in their kitchen.

The business plan first started in 2019, and renovations started in 2020. In their first weekend they hosted over 1,000 patrons. The resturant is located at 301 SE 45th St,Topeka, KS 66609.

