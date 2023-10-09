785 Beer Company kicks off grand opening weekend

By RobyLane Kelley
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new business is brewing family fun in Topeka.

785 Beer Company, a family owned venture, opened on Saturday, Oct. 8. Husband and wife duo Luke and Ashley Loewen, started their business to give Topeka’s families a place to be active.

They have a pickleball court that can be reserved, pizza, salads and local brews. The couple says they try to accommodate for as many allergens as they can in their kitchen.

The business plan first started in 2019, and renovations started in 2020. In their first weekend they hosted over 1,000 patrons. The resturant is located at 301 SE 45th St,Topeka, KS 66609.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report provides new details in Zoey Felix murder
One female was hospitalized following a shooting in southwest Topeka, Kan.
One female hospitalized following shooting in Southwest Topeka
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Demonstrators held signs and chanted as they marched from Evergy Plaza to the statehouse.
March 4 Zoey draws hundreds demanding justice for murdered 5-year-old
The driver of a pickup was killed after the vehicle they were driving lost control leading to a...
Driver pronounced dead after single-vehicle rollover accident in Osage Co.

Latest News

785 Beer company opens in Topeka.
785 Beer Company kicks off grand opening weekend
Topeka West High School
Topeka West honors alumni and faculty
Topeka West High School
Topeka West honors alumni and faculty
Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) has his face mask grabbed by a Central Florida...
Jayhawks check in at No. 23 in AP Poll