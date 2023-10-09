11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff’s office says

FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going south on private property went onto the main road and crashed into the truck.(MGN)
By KTIV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - An 11-year-old in Iowa was killed Saturday morning after the dirt bike they were driving collided with a semitruck.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to respond to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and semitruck.

Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going south on private property went onto the main road and crashed into the truck.

The 11-year-old driving the dirt bike, who is not being identified at the time, was killed.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report provides new details in Zoey Felix murder
The driver of a pickup was killed after the vehicle they were driving lost control leading to a...
Driver pronounced dead after single-vehicle rollover accident in Osage Co.
One female was hospitalized following a shooting in southwest Topeka, Kan.
One female hospitalized following shooting in Southwest Topeka
Demonstrators held signs and chanted as they marched from Evergy Plaza to the statehouse.
March 4 Zoey draws hundreds demanding justice for murdered 5-year-old
Warmer today but not tomorrow
Warmer today but not tomorrow

Latest News

Stacie Sayles
Woman arrested after temporarily stealing semi-truck
Former Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference at...
As Republicans split over who will be House speaker, McCarthy positions himself as a de facto leader
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
Juvenile justice advocates are asking Kansas lawmakers to advocate for the creation of juvenile...
‘Quasi-indefinite probation’: Kansas juvenile justice advocates say new law may cause problems