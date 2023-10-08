Washburn football falls to Missouri Western

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football moved to 1-5 on the season following a 61-21 loss to Missouri Western State on Saturday at Yager Stadium.

The Ichabods got off on the right foot, with Taylon Peters punching in a 4-yard touchdown early in the game.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair. Teondre Carter returned a kickoff 92 yards to the house to tie the game at 14-14 soon after that.

But the Griffons dominated for the rest of the game, securing the 61-21 win.

Washburn will be at Emporia State next Saturday for the Turnpike Tussle. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.