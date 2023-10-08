Washburn football falls to Missouri Western

By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football moved to 1-5 on the season following a 61-21 loss to Missouri Western State on Saturday at Yager Stadium.

The Ichabods got off on the right foot, with Taylon Peters punching in a 4-yard touchdown early in the game.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair. Teondre Carter returned a kickoff 92 yards to the house to tie the game at 14-14 soon after that.

But the Griffons dominated for the rest of the game, securing the 61-21 win.

Washburn will be at Emporia State next Saturday for the Turnpike Tussle. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report provides new details in Zoey Felix murder
Garrett Paulson, 30, of Topeka, was arrested Monday by Pottawatomi Tribal Police for aggravated...
Topeka man arrested for assault at High Tide 21
Baileah Flynn
Topeka woman arrested following narcotics search warrant
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Shawnee Co. District Attorney announces charges for suspect involved in murder of 5-year-old girl
Week 6 KPZ Preview
WEEK 6: Kansas Prep Zone Preview

Latest News

Wamego's Peyton Hardenburger
Wamego’s Peyton Hardenburger commits to Tennessee
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (17) throws a pass against Oklahoma during the first half of an...
Kansas football bounces back with dominant win over UCF
Washburn football falls to Missouri Western
Kansas football bounces back with dominant win over UCF