Warmer today but not tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures today will be much warmer than Saturday’s, with highs expected to reach into the lower 80s. An increase of almost 15 degrees, this will be the first of many days ahead where temperatures swing back and forth.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast this afternoon with low humidity across NE Kansas. Winds will be picking up out of the south and west, sustained between 10 and 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 25.

Overnight, temperatures will stay just about the same as last night, with lows in the middle 40s. While this may seem surprising following a much warmer afternoon, overnight lows will actually precede a much cooler day ahead for Monday - Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A cold front will pass through Sunday evening, dropping temperatures before we start to warm up by the middle of next week.

Wednesday and Thursday should provide chances for temperatures to return the 80s, but with the added cost of showers and thunderstorms. Regardless of if inclement weather develops, temperatures will cool down to the lower 60s on Friday and Saturday, leaving us in a very similar timeline to this weekend!

