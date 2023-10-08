Wamego’s Peyton Hardenburger commits to Tennessee

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego softball star Peyton Hardenburger is officially SEC bound.

The star pitcher announced her commitment to play at Tennessee on Saturday night. Her final three also included LSU and Georgia.

As only a sophomore, Hardenburger led the Red Raiders to a 2023 4A State Championship, only giving up 2 runs in the entire season and throwing back-to-back no hitters in the State tournament.

