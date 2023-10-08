Race Against Breast Cancer takes steps towards funding mammograms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Race Against Breast Cancer was held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Reynolds Lodge.

The money raised at the event will help provide mammograms for woman and men who may not be able to afford it. For 32 years, the 5K has brought together survivors, friends and family and those wanting to take steps for the cause.

Carmen Hill said that you listen to your body better than anyone else and it’s important that you listen to it.

“I am a breast cancer survivor which is what kind of prompted me, after my treatment, to get on the board. I am fortunate, I have the insurance coverage through my employer so that I could get the mammograms and the other testing that I needed, and the treatment to follow,” said Hill. “It’s very important that women get those mammograms because the earlier that you catch it, obviously the better your chances.”

Not everyone has the finances for a mammogram, but the race aims to provide free or no cost mammograms to people in the community. Nancy Haufler, and her daughter Rachel, say that early detection can save a person’s life.

“It’s just awesome to know now I’m a survivor and I can be a spokesperson for self-exam and breast examinations,” said Nancy.

“Just getting to even be along her side as she was going through radiation, learning that she had the cancer, and just knowing that there’s so much science behind it now that was able to help us - and being able to get rid of it,” said Rachel.

Breast cancer can happen to anyone at anytime. Maddie Rice says that she loves coming out every year with her sorority to show support.

“It’s not just like a genetic thing, it can happen to anyone - men or women,” said Rice. “It’s definitely really important to make sure that you’re checking and being aware of it.”

A silent auction took place at the race with runners saying they exceeded their goal before the race began.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.