One person pronounced dead after single-vehicle rollover accident in Osage Co.

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a pickup was killed after the vehicle they were driving lost control leading to a rollover accident in Osage County, Sunday evening.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says they got a 911 call reporting a rollover accident in the 32400 block of South Shawnee Heights Road, near Melvern at 1:47 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a 2020 Ram 1500 pickup had been traveling southbound on Shawnee Heights Road when the driver lost control and left the roadway to the west, causing the vehicle to roll.

The driver was the only occupant inside the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials say the victim’s identity will be released once next of kin notifications have been made.

