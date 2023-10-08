No. 20 Emporia State falls short of comeback effort to No. 3 Pitt State

PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 20 Emporia State fell to No. 3 Pittsburg State 33-25 after a hard-fought second half comeback effort on Saturday afternoon.

The Gorillas mounted a 30-3 lead by the end of the third quarter, but the Hornets weren’t going down without a fight.

Braden Gleason was 35-51 passing for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns, all three scores coming in the fourth quarter. Tyler Kahmann caught two of those scores, another going to Tommy Zimmerman.

The 22 fourth quarter points weren’t enough to complete the comeback.

Emporia State will be back at home next Saturday hosting Washburn for the Turnpike Tussle. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

