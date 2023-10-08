No. 20 Emporia State falls short of comeback effort to No. 3 Pitt State

Emporia State QB Braden Gleason
Emporia State QB Braden Gleason
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 20 Emporia State fell to No. 3 Pittsburg State 33-25 after a hard-fought second half comeback effort on Saturday afternoon.

The Gorillas mounted a 30-3 lead by the end of the third quarter, but the Hornets weren’t going down without a fight.

Braden Gleason was 35-51 passing for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns, all three scores coming in the fourth quarter. Tyler Kahmann caught two of those scores, another going to Tommy Zimmerman.

The 22 fourth quarter points weren’t enough to complete the comeback.

Emporia State will be back at home next Saturday hosting Washburn for the Turnpike Tussle. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report provides new details in Zoey Felix murder
Garrett Paulson, 30, of Topeka, was arrested Monday by Pottawatomi Tribal Police for aggravated...
Topeka man arrested for assault at High Tide 21
Baileah Flynn
Topeka woman arrested following narcotics search warrant
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Shawnee Co. District Attorney announces charges for suspect involved in murder of 5-year-old girl
Week 6 KPZ Preview
WEEK 6: Kansas Prep Zone Preview

Latest News

Wamego's Peyton Hardenburger
Wamego’s Peyton Hardenburger commits to Tennessee
Washburn football
Washburn football falls to Missouri Western
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (17) throws a pass against Oklahoma during the first half of an...
Kansas football bounces back with dominant win over UCF
Washburn football falls to Missouri Western