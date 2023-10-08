March 4 Zoey draws hundreds demanding justice for murdered 5-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The March 4 Zoey brought hundreds of demonstrators together on the steps of the Kansas State Capitol, all demanding justice and accountability for 5-year-old Zoey Felix.

Those who attended say they hope it will inspire change in both Kansas’ child welfare systems and the hearts of community members.

Monica Felix is took part in Saturday’s demonstration. Though she shares Zoey’s last name the two aren’t related, but that doesn’t stop her from caring as if they were.

“We just need to do what we can whether it’s show up here, or, you know, write your elected officials or go and vote or to start by registering to vote,” she says. “Just do what you can do.”

The march started at Evergy Plaza, demonstrators held signs and chanted as they made their way through downtown Topeka to the steps of the capitol.

On the steps of the statehouse, they gathered to share a moment of silence for the Zoey. Participants say there were deeply pained to learn of her rape and murder in Topeka earlier this week.

“I feel so much pain,” says Veronica Rodriguez, who has a daughter close to Zoey’s age. “Like, I feel like she’s my daughter even though she’s not and we’re just so sad what happened to her. She didn’t deserve to die this way. You know, she deserves to be protected.”

Rodriguez says she hopes to be Zoey’s voice, demanding justice.

Zoey’s murder, 25-year-old Mickel Cherry, was arrested and faces several charges, including capital murder.

But those at the march say Cherry isn’t the only one who should be held accountable for Zoey’s death. They criticized organizations like the Department for Children and Families for not intervening on Zoey’s behalf.

“One thing that we definitely shouldn’t fail is our kids, the children of the world,” says Arianna Stallons, who attended the march. “If they can’t look up to us or have trust in us, who can they trust? Who can they go to?”

She says people deserve to trust the systems designed to protect them.

“We want to know that our justice system is working and that we can trust in them to do the things that they’re supposed to do.” says Stallons.

