Kansas football bounces back with dominant win over UCF

By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football got back in the win column on Saturday afternoon, dominating UCF at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium 51-22.

The Jayhawks managed to shut the Knights out in the first half while they racked up a big lead with Jason Bean starting under center.

Seth Keller started with a 25-yard field goal, and the Hawks added three touchdowns in the second quarter. Lawrence Arnold caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Bean to make it 10-0.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. then pushed in a 3-yard score, and Trevor Wilson returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-0 at the half.

UCF had some life on offense in the second half scoring 22 points. But Devin Neal, Hishaw and Dylan McDuffie added four more rushing TD’s to seal it 51-22.

The three running backs combined for 397 yards on the ground and 5 touchdowns. Jason Bean was 8-12 passing for 91 yards and 1 TD.

Kansas will be back in action at Oklahoma State next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

