Junction City holds its annual Oktoberfest

By Joseph Robben
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City hosted its third annual Oktoberfest on Main Street today.

Many members of the community got to enjoy fun activities throughout the day. There were beer gardens, a Volksmarch Walk, food vendors, dancing, games, and much more. Members said it’s a fun time to enjoy the fall season and the community.

”It’s great being outside, we had perfect weather last night was a little bit cool but it’s a fall day today and it was a fall day yesterday and it’s just a good time all get together and enjoy yourselves,” said Justin Hoover, president of Oktoberfest.

The fest also had live concerts along with fire shows.

