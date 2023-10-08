Fort Riley hosted its annual Military Retiree Day for veterans

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley hosted its annual Retiree Appreciation Day today.

Military retirees of all services, and their spouses, widows, or widowers were invited to Riley’s Community Center. Throughout the day guests heard the latest information on TRICARE, Medicare, Irwin Army Community Hospital services and other health care issues, veterans’ affairs, legislative issues, casualty affairs, long-term care insurance, and many other topics of concern to military retirees. Many veterans service organizations will also be on hand to provide information to attendees. The Fort Riley Retirement Services Office supports military retirees in the four-state region of Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota. Board members said it’s all about giving back to those who served.

”I think that’s what it’s all about, about the gratification and showing the appreciation for what they’ve done. We’ve had people from Missouri that came out here, we have a continuous person that comes out here from Nebraska,” said Ricardo Gutierrez, chairman of the retiree council.

“I know what the retiree appreciation day is all about, it has so much information for retirees and their spouses,” said William Vinyard, military retiree.

The public health team from Irwin Army Community Hospital provided vaccinations for influenza, shingles, pneumonia, and tetanus.

