Fly Kansas Air Tour lands in Topeka for final day

By Madison Bickley
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fly Kansas Air Tour finished their 3 day rounds of flights on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Pilots began their tour on Thursday Oct. 5 to share their love of aviation. Children were able to come out and ask questions while getting to look at the aircrafts.

Pilots like Geoffrey Marr say they hope to inspire kids to enjoy aviation as much as they do.

“You wake up early, it’s a lot of early mornings. Then you get your airplane and make sure that everything’s okay and you fly to a new airport,” said Marr. “Kids will come out and they’ll check it out and you’ll stay for an hour or two and then leave and go to the next airport. You’ll hit four our five airports in a day all while sharing aviation with the local communities.”

