Eudora officer almost trapped in door when vehicle flees traffic stop, Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office called to assist

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit through Lawrence that almost trapped an officer inside the driver’s side door.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a backup request from the Eudora Police Department on a car stop that turned into a vehicle pursuit around 1:30 a.m., Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office says While Douglas Co. deputies were on their way the vehicle began fleeing westbound on K-10 towards Lawrence. According to the Sheriff’s Office one of the Eudora police officers got caught in the driver’s side door of the vehicle and almost got trapped.

The vehicle continued westbound, driving at 100 mph into Lawrence driving in the opposite travel lane.

The vehicle exited Lawrence on Haskell/E 1500 Rd. before a deputy was able to perform a tactical vehicle intervention in the 1500 block of N. 1100 Rd.

The suspected, a 21-year-old, Lawrence man was taken into custody and suffered minor injuries. He was examined by medical personnel at the scene and taken to LMH Health to be assessed further.

