Chiefs hold on to take down Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 4-1 on the season with a 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Isiah Pacheco got the Chiefs started early in the first quarter, punching in a 1-yard score. Minnesota followed with a field goal to end the first quarter with a 7-3 Chiefs lead.

Harrison Butker started the second quarter scoring with a 38-yard field goal. The Vikings followed with a field goal and touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Jordan Addison to take a 13-10 lead.

Kansas City made it a 13-13 game at halftime with a 40-yard field goal by Butker in the final second.

The Chiefs then surged ahead in the third quarter. First, Patrick Mahomes found Rashee Rice for a 8-yard touchdown pass.

Then, Travis Kelce came back from an ankle injury to score a 4-yard touchdown, helping Kansas City take a 27-13 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Vikings narrowed the deficit when Cousins sent a 9-yard touchdown pass to Alexander Mattison early in the fourth quarter.

But the Chiefs held on to seal the 27-20 win.

Kansas City will have a quick turnaround, hosting the Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12th at 7:15 p.m. The game can be watched on Amazon Prime.

