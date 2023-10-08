Chiefs hold on to take down Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 4-1 on the season with a 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Isiah Pacheco got the Chiefs started early in the first quarter, punching in a 1-yard score. Minnesota followed with a field goal to end the first quarter with a 7-3 Chiefs lead.

Harrison Butker started the second quarter scoring with a 38-yard field goal. The Vikings followed with a field goal and touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Jordan Addison to take a 13-10 lead.

Kansas City made it a 13-13 game at halftime with a 40-yard field goal by Butker in the final second.

The Chiefs then surged ahead in the third quarter. First, Patrick Mahomes found Rashee Rice for a 8-yard touchdown pass.

Then, Travis Kelce came back from an ankle injury to score a 4-yard touchdown, helping Kansas City take a 27-13 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Vikings narrowed the deficit when Cousins sent a 9-yard touchdown pass to Alexander Mattison early in the fourth quarter.

But the Chiefs held on to seal the 27-20 win.

Kansas City will have a quick turnaround, hosting the Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12th at 7:15 p.m. The game can be watched on Amazon Prime.

