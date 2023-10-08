Bumpers for Boobies brings out car enthusiasts to raise money for breast cancer awareness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “We kind of wanted to get everybody together cause a lot of our members have been affected by breast cancer so we wanted to get everybody together and really raise money for a good cause,” said Shannon with Bumpers for Boobies.

Car lovers came out to John Hoffer Chrysler Jeep Saturday to show off their rides and raise money for breast cancer awareness.

“We had a jeep category, we had a motorcycle category, we had a classic category, and we also had an other category. Vehicles that didn’t really fit the cut and different categories. We wanted to include all of the different labels for vehicles so everybody feels included. We are a jeep club, but we wanted to make sure the community knows we support other organizations and other car clubs as well,” Shannon said.

The All American Jeep Squad and Jeep Girls Mafia orchestrated the event, bringing together several organizations in the community to raise awareness against the disease.

“We have a lot of businesses in Topeka that stepped up and wanted to donate a lot of stuff. So we did the raffles, the vendors, the food trucks, and it’s really just for everybody to come out and have a good time and raise a bunch of money for the Pink Fund,” said Monica Sneath.

Just about everyone in attendance had their lives affected by breast cancer in one way or another.

“I have several members of my family who’ve been affected by breast cancer and it’s always nice to be a part of the community and help other families who have been affected by the same thing,” Kylee Streeter said.

Saturday’s event not only supported a good cause, but it was also the perfect time for people to show off their classic cars.

“We’re trying to help John Hoffer, he’s got a car show going on, we’ve got a lot of people out here, some vendors, and I just brought my roadrunner out that I’ve been working for 4 years and I wanted to show it off,” said Jim Curtis.

If you would like to donate to the Pink Fund, an organization that provides assistance to breast cancer patients, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.