YWCA Northeast Kansas provides educational activities during Week Without Violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - YWCA Northeast Kansas will observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Week Without Violence.

YWCA officials said each year in October, advocates, survivors, and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence.

YWCA officials indicated that’s why, for more than 20 years, YWCA has set aside one week in October as a Week Without Violence to mobilize survivors, partners, and allies to raise voices as a force for change. The Week Without Violence is part of a global movement to end intimate partner and gender-based violence in all forms. YWCA Northeast Kansas will join YWCAs across the country to call for a movement towards violence-free communities during the week of October 16th-20th. Week Without Violence 2023 is made possible by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.

“High rates of violence are not private, individual problems; they require community solutions, which is why it’s so important that we come together educate, engage, and raise awareness on this critical issue,” said YWCA CEO Kathleen Marker.

YWCA officials said the week of free public events begins at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library with an inaugural “Shear Haven” training geared toward beauty industry and salon professionals. This initiative, originally created by YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee, equips salon professionals with the tools to recognize and respond to signs of domestic abuse. To register, visit www.ywcaneks.org/wwov.

According to YWCA officials, at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Sunflower Foundation Nonprofit Center, HR Professionals and business leaders are invited to “Domestic Violence in the Workplace,” a two-hour collaborative training in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas. In this training, participants will build awareness of domestic violence and develop innovative tools needed to effectively address domestic violence in the workplace. Breakfast will be provided. To register, visit www.ywcaneks.org/wwov.

YWCA officials said the week’s activities will culminate at the annual March & Rally at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Kansas State Capitol south steps. This year, participants will enjoy performances from the Top City Step Team before hearing remarks from YWCA CEO Kathleen Marker, CSE Program Director Becca Spielman, and Gail Cheatham, Chairperson of the Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas. Participants will march to YWCA Northeast Kansas for lunch, snacks, and beverages served by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department. Purple awareness ribbons and custom-made t-shirts and buttons sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas will be provided to participants while supplies last.

YWCA officials indicated to learn more and to view the full week of Week Without Violence events, visit www.ywcaneks.org/wwov.

YWCA officials noted the organization, formerly the Battered Women’s Task Force, has provided vitally important services to victims and survivors of sexual and domestic violence for over 40 years. Services include a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency shelter, individual and group counseling, court advocacy, public education, and case management. The organization provides services to thousands of survivors each year, providing direct services to over 3,000 survivors, taking over 2,500 hotline calls and sheltering over 300 women, men and children annually. To learn more, visit www.ywcaneks.org. If you or a loved one may be in an abusive relationship, you are not alone. 24/7 hotline: (888) 822-2983 or text YWCANEKS followed by your message to 847-411.

