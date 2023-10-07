Topeka-themed Broadway song to be featured in upcoming commercial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parts of Downtown Topeka near the Statehouse were closed during the morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 7 for a commercial shoot for Visit Topeka. The commercial will include a unique twist: A Topeka-themed Broadway musical number.

President of Visit Topeka Sean Dixon told 13 NEWS that he got in touch with Topeka native and Broadway musician Jeff Kready to help create the musical number, who then received help from Tony Award nominee Steve Lutvak, who, according to Kready, wrote the song.

“Topeka has all kinds of great connection that it’s used or haven’t used, and the connection for us was Jeff Kready and what he does in Broadway and being a Topekan,” Dixon said. ”It was incredible for us, so as we were brainstorming this, [we thought] why not Broadway? Why not have some musical number for us?”

“To have this be a Broadway style number is kind of my dream come true,” Kready said. “The whole point of the song is to be yourself in Topeka, to see yourself in Topeka, to free yourself in Topeka, and I think that’s what Topeka has become: A place where you can be yourself where lots of different people can exist together in one beautiful city, and that’s what we’re here celebrating today.”

The commercial shoot featured over 100 Topeka residents from various communities, including veterans, members of the LGBTQ community, Ukrainian refugees and more.

“We want to make sure everyone is included, that everyone has a voice in this,” Dixon said. “The core of the song that everyone will eventually get to hear is that people can be themselves here. It’s the Free State capital, and that’s what’s important to us.”

The song will be released in December and the commercial will air in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.