‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday. (Source: WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee mother says her daughter died days after celebrating her seventh birthday.

Alexandra Hope Kelly died last Sunday, according to her mother Channa Kelly. She had just turned 7 years old on Sept. 22.

“She was wonderful, so vivacious and independent,” Channa Kelly said. “She loved swimming. She was absolutely amazing, just the sweetest little girl with a big heart.”

Channa Kelly said Alexandra was popping her birthday balloons with scissors when she left the room to lie down. But when she returned to the living room, she found Alexandra face down with a balloon over her head.

“I want people to know so they can be aware,” Channa Kelly said. “That’s what took my baby, it was her birthday balloon. It’s hard to comprehend.”

Clinton police reported a child’s death over the weekend but have not yet determined the 7-year-old’s cause of death.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report provides new details in Zoey Felix murder
Garrett Paulson, 30, of Topeka, was arrested Monday by Pottawatomi Tribal Police for aggravated...
Topeka man arrested for assault at High Tide 21
Baileah Flynn
Topeka woman arrested following narcotics search warrant
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Shawnee Co. District Attorney announces charges for suspect involved in murder of 5-year-old girl
Week 6 KPZ Preview
WEEK 6: Kansas Prep Zone Preview

Latest News

YWCA has set aside one week in October as a Week Without Violence to mobilize survivors,...
YWCA Northeast Kansas provides educational activities during Week Without Violence
Families of two Newark firefighters who died battling a cargo ship fire announce plans to sue....
Families say faulty vehicle caused cargo ship fire that killed two New Jersey firefighters
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas says it is holding dozens of Israeli soldiers captured in surprise incursion
K-State officials said "American Idol" icons Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are set to perform...
K-State’s McCain Performance Series to feature two ‘American Idol’ icons