SOS to receive $100,000 donation from Michelin Charity Golf Tournament

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - SOS has been selected as a recipient of a $100,000 donation from the Michelin Charity Golf Tournament.

SOS, Inc. officials said Michelin North America, Inc. raised $1 million through its recent Charity Golf Tournament in Greenville, S.C., with proceeds supporting 10 charities in communities where Michelin employees live and work.

SOS, Inc. officials indicated Connie Cahoone, SOS Executive Director, and Kathryn Wilkerson, SOS Therapy and Program Coordinator, were on hand in Greenville, SC, during the tournament to share information about the services that SOS provides in the five counties it serves.

“When I learned how much we would receive, I was just blown away. We had not expected such a large amount, and it is a huge blessing.” Cahoone is retiring from SOS in 2024, and stated that, “In a time when grants are being cut significantly, these funds from Michelin will be necessary to help SOS continue to serve our local community, and it is a huge relief to me to know this as I prepare for retirement.”

“We are thrilled to announce that thanks to the generosity and support of our employees, partners and suppliers, Michelin has raised $1 million for the first time through the Michelin Charity. Golf Tournament,” said Will Whitley, Director of State, Local Government Affairs & Community Relations at Michelin North America. “We are humbled by the engagement and enthusiasm of all those who enable us to give back to the communities where we live and work.”

SOS, Inc. officials said the tournament has generated almost $9 million since its inception in 1989. This year’s tournament will award proceeds to 10 charitable organizations in Ft. Wayne, IN; Louisville, KY; Tuscaloosa, AL; and Upstate SC, in addition to SOS. The Emporia facilities were acquired by Michelin North America in 2018.

SOS, Inc. officials noted they provide services to those who have experienced sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect throughout Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris, and Osage counties.

