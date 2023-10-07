Riley County announces new EMS Station in Leonardville

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is announcing its new Emergency Medical Services Station in Leonardville.

Riley County officials said they are proud to announce that the new EMS Station is almost complete and will be ready to tour on Saturday, Oct. 14. The community is invited to join for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house starting at 10 a.m. Speakers at the event will include the Board of County Commissioners Kathryn Focke, John Ford and Greg McKinley as well as EMS Director David Adams. Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

Riley County officials indicated that the new EMS station located at 506 E. Barton Rd. will house a full-time ambulance and crew who will be ready to respond to medical emergencies in the northern part of the county 24/7/365. The facility is a new construction with an ambulance bay, two bedrooms, an office, full bathroom and kitchen.

“As a Public Service leader, we are always excited when Riley County EMS can enhance our service to the community. This station will do just that,” said Riley County EMS Director David Adams.

Riley County officials said the facility was built by Schultz Construction, Inc. of Manhattan, Kan., and designed by Anderson Knight Architects, also of Manhattan. The intention was to provide all the necessary tools and features while also blending the exterior of the structure seamlessly into the neighborhood.

Riley County officials indicated that the total budget for the new station including construction costs, materials, fixtures and a a new ambulance is $1.49 million. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) paid for the project.

Riley County officials noted Riley County EMS is an Advanced Life Support service that answers approximately 5,500 calls for service in Riley County each year. It is the mission of Riley County Emergency Medical Service to support the people of Riley County, Kansas by pursuing excellence in pre-hospital healthcare, injury and illness prevention, and community outreach.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.