Powerball jackpot is up to $1.4 billion after 33 drawings without a winner

FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. An estimated...
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July is about to be on the line. Saturday night’s jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July will be on the line Saturday night.

The jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone claimed the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.4 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $614 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Shawnee Co. District Attorney announces charges for suspect involved in murder of 5-year-old girl
Michael Aineta
Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead
Baileah Flynn
Topeka woman arrested following narcotics search warrant
Garrett Paulson, 30, of Topeka, was arrested Monday by Pottawatomi Tribal Police for aggravated...
Topeka man arrested for assault at High Tide 21
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention

Latest News

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas militant group launches unprecedented operation against Israel with rockets and infiltration
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy. The...
Judge denies Texas inmate’s request to stop execution over claims that fire damaged injection drugs
A bus monitor is accused of repeatedly beating a nonverbal child with autism on a bus.
Bus monitor accused of repeatedly assaulting boy with autism
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Friday, Oct. 6 2023 shows post-tropical cyclone...
Former Tropical Storm Philippe’s remnants headed to waterlogged New England and Atlantic Canada