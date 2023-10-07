One female hospitalized following shooting in Southwest Topeka
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One female was hospitalized following a shooting in southwest Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Police Department (TPD) said that around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of SW Mission Ave. on a report of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one adult female suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The female was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
TPD officials said officers are still on scene investigating.
