One female hospitalized following shooting in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One female was hospitalized following a shooting in southwest Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department (TPD) said that around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of SW Mission Ave. on a report of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one adult female suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The female was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

TPD officials said officers are still on scene investigating.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.