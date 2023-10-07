Nonprofit to hold walk to benefit children with apraxia of speech in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nonprofit will hold a walk to benefit children with apraxia of speech in Topeka.

Apraxia Kids officials said the 2023 Topeka Walk for Apraxia event will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Lake Shawnee Shelter House #4 to benefit children with apraxia of speech (CAS). The event begins at 10 a.m. with a ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. Registration is free.

Apraxia Kids officials indicated childhood apraxia of speech is a rare motor speech disorder that makes it difficult for an individual to speak. Treatment includes intense speech and sometimes other therapies to help a person reach their highest communication ability, but there is no cure. Raising awareness is one of the most tangible ways that communities at large can help children with apraxia thrive. Collective increased awareness means that children will be diagnosed faster, resulting in better, earlier intervention.

Apraxia Kids officials said the Walk for Apraxia is the largest community event that celebrates the hard work of our apraxia stars, which are children diagnosed with CAS. The day includes family-friendly activities, a ceremony, and a short, inclusive group walk to raise awareness.

“While most neurotypical children spend their free time participating in a variety of extra-curricular activities, children with CAS often spend their extra time attending therapies several times a week. Frequently, they miss out on those social opportunities and the positive recognition that comes with them. The Walk is their chance to be recognized and celebrated for all their efforts and gains from the year. 364 days a year, their speech differences set them apart from their peers but on Walk Day, they can just be kids, surrounded by other kids that understand the difficulty and struggle of a CAS diagnosis. The Walk is also a lifeline for families where they can find hope, support, and resources from other parents and professionals in the field,” said April Black, Walk Manager for the Walk for Apraxia program and parent of a child with apraxia.

Apraxia Kids officials noted the funds raised through the 2023 Topeka Walk for Apraxia benefit Apraxia Kids, the leading nonprofit that works to strengthen the support systems in the lives of children with childhood apraxia of speech. This organization educates both families and speech-language professionals so that children with CAS can reach their highest communication potential through accurate diagnosis and appropriate, timely treatment.

