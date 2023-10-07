Manhattan Fire Department to host open house during Fire Prevention Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department will host an open house during Fire Prevention Week.

Manhattan Fire Department officials said they will host the annual open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Headquarters Fire Station located at 2000 Denison Ave. There will be many interactive demonstrations for everyone, including practicing escaping out of a window, cooking safety and exploring their new Haz-Mat truck. Fire trucks, firefighting tools and equipment, drones, search and rescue K-9 Duke and more will be present throughout the event. Children will have the chance to participate in a firefighter physical skills course to see if they have what it takes to be a firefighter. A live side-by-side fire demonstration that shows the effectiveness of home fire sprinklers will take place at 2 p.m.

Manhattan Fire Department officials indicated this week, the department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, which is “Cooking safety starts with you. Pay attention to fire prevention.” The campaign will educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take when cooking to keep themselves and those around them safe.

Manhattan Fire Department officials said cooking fires account for 50% of all home fires in the United States. Most of these fires can easily be prevented by paying attention to your cooking and following a few key tips.

Watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet (1 meter) around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Manhattan Fire Department officials noted resources and information can be found at the open house or click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.