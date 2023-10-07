LULAC Senior Center celebrates 50th anniversary

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The LULAC Senior Center, located in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood, celebrated its 50th anniversary of its opening Saturday, Oct. 7.

The celebration began at 1 p.m. both at the center and next door at the Brass Rail Tavern. It featured comments from members of the community, food trucks, and performances from the Topeka High School Drum Line, music by Oz Zuniga and a DJ.

The event also featured an open house for guests to check out the senior center and enjoy some cake.

You can check out their appearance on Eye on Northeast Kansas HERE.

