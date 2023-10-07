KDHE rescinds boil water advisory for City of Quenemo in Osage County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Quenemo in Osage County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) officials said they have rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Quenemo public water supply system located in Osage County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the system on Thursday, Oct. 5. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

KDHE officials said public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

KDHE officials indicated laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Quenemo indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

KDHE officials noted for consumer questions, please contact the water system at 785-759-3315 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

