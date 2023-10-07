Kansas State Parks Director awarded with “Distinguished Director”

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Parks Director was awarded with “Distinguished Director” at a national conference.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) officials said Linda Lanterman, a Pratt, KS native, has been employed by the KDWP for nearly 33 years. While she has served in a variety of roles during her tenure, it’s her time invested as the Department’s Director of State Parks that has left a mark on the state’s parks system. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and KDWP Secretary Brad Loveless were not surprised when Lanterman was named the “Distinguished Director” for 2023 by the National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD).

“Congratulations to Kansas State Parks Director Linda Lanterman for earning the prestigious Distinguished Director Award from the National Association of State Park Directors,” said Gov. Kelly. “As a previous Executive Director of the Kansas Recreation and Park Association, I know firsthand how important this role is to our communities and to our overall economy. I appreciate Linda’s tremendous dedication to Kansas state parks.”

During NASPD’s annual conference, Sept. 12-15 at Lake Tahoe, NV, more than 430 state park directors, deputy directors, operations managers, support staff, sponsors and exhibitors gathered to compare notes and learn from leading voices in the outdoor recreation industry. Lanterman, who has served on NASPD’s board, to include the role of President in 2017-2018, attributes teamwork as the main driver behind her success.

“I’m humbled and honored to be recognized by my friends and colleagues in the National Association,” said Lanterman. “Recognitions like this come as a result of team effort and the support of our dedicated staff and volunteers. I’m thrilled to be working with such a talented and professional team as we provide outdoor opportunities that improve the quality of life, and create lasting memories, for all.”

Though Lanterman makes it look easy, there’s nothing simple about being responsible for Kansas’ 29 state parks, which host nearly seven million visitors each year, generating nearly $288 million dollars in economic activity for the Sunflower State. Lanterman’s team consists of 120 full-time employees, seasonal employees and volunteers within the State Parks Division.

To learn more about Kansas’ state parks, visit their website.

For more on NASPD, visit stateparks.org.

