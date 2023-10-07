K-State’s McCain Performance Series to feature two ‘American Idol’ icons

K-State officials said "American Idol" icons Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are set to perform...
K-State officials said "American Idol" icons Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are set to perform as part of K-State’s McCain Performance Series at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. Tickets are on sale now.(Kansas State University)
By Shayndel Jones
Oct. 7, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series is set to feature two “American Idol” icons.

Kansas State University officials said “American Idol” icons Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are set to entertain audiences as part of the McCain Performance Series at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 in K-State’s McCain Auditorium.

K-State officials indicated Ruben and Clay are reuniting twenty years after captivating audiences during their historic run on the second season of Fox’s “American Idol” in 2003. “Twenty” – The Tour highlights the music that made Studdard and Aiken show favorites and household names. From Aiken’s iconic rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to Studdard’s soulful single “Sorry,” these stars perform an unforgettable evening of music and memories spanning two decades.

K-State officials noted both were plucked from the relative obscurity of their hometowns in the South and quickly became audience favorites. They were instrumental in helping propel “Idol” to the top of the Nielsen ratings and securing its place as one of the most consequential TV series in American history. Combined, Studdard and Aiken have recorded 12 albums, sold more than eight million albums worldwide, toured the country 14 times, starred together on Broadway, won four Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award, and have been nominated for two Grammys.

K-State officials said tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the ticket office in the McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids 17 and younger get 50% off the general price of admission for this show.

For more information, email mccain@k-state.edu.

