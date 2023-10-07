Jayhawks host 2023 Late Night in the Phog

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas men’s and women’s basketball programs put on the 39th annual Late Night in the Phog event on Friday night.

The event once again invited fans into Allen Fieldhouse to get excited about the upcoming basketball seasons just about one month out.

The women’s team performed a dance with the Jayhawks’ dance team, and participated in fun competitions before hitting the court for a scrimmage.

The men’s team then played trivia games with some lucky fans in attendance before beginning their scrimmage.

Flo Rida came out to perform and end the night with a big party on the court.

