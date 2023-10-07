A chilly morning leads to a mild day

A little bit warmer than Friday
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was quite a cold start to the morning, but temperatures look to rebound for the rest of this weekend. Dry conditions should continue through at least Tuesday night, before some rain and warmer temperatures begin to settle into NE Kansas.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Columbus Day

Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

