Assumption Catholic Church reopens on the building’s 100th anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “I’ve waited for a long time for it to reopen. I can’t wait to get inside,” says longtime churchgoer, Debbie Moreno.

It was a special day for many in the community excited to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Topeka’s historic Assumption Catholic Church and the building’s new renovations.

“On the cornerstone of the building you can see it says 1923 and here we are in 2023 and since COVID this church has been closed down and now it’s opening back up for Sunday masses again and we had to have some construction take place the bell towers had to come down unfortunately but its a safe environment now and that’s what we were after. So it’s a joy to be celebrating this 100th anniversary of this building,” says Bob Ortiz, Mater Dei Catholic Parish Deacon.

Church officials say everyone is invited to see the newly renovated church regardless of denomination.

“I am so excited to see these people come out. We have met individuals who had gone to school here and had attended a church here one time as their families some of them as far back as the early 1950s ′s many of them in the 1960s and 70s and so it has been wonderful for them to share with us their experience with the church and with the parish,” says Deacon Ortiz.

“I have loved the church. My parents were married here. I have two brothers and we were all baptized, first communion and confirmed here and two of us were married here and my nephew was married here,” says churchgoer, Debbie Moreno.

Open house tours will continue on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

There will also be a trivia contest on Saturday followed by the church’s first Sunday mass at 8:00 a.m.

“So Arsch Bishop Naumann will come and be the main celebrant and I know he’s looking forward to that. This church has a real special place in his heart, to be part of such a historic parish and a historic occasion is really special,” says Pastor Nagle.

