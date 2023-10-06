WEEK 6: Kansas Prep Zone Preview

Check out our WEEK 5 preview livestream! And remember to stay up to date with all of tonight’s KPZ action on the 13 Sports Twitter/X account
By Vince Lovergine and Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 6, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Check out our WEEK 6 Kansas Prep Zone Preview livestream! The season rolls on!

As our sports team works to retrieve our Kansas Prep Zone Twitter/X account, follow along to the WIBW Sports account for scores, updates and highlights all night long!

